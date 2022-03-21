UTAH (ABC4) – A professional athlete may be on a strict diet, but that doesn’t mean they can’t indulge in a buffet or two sometimes.

That’s exactly what Arizona Cardinals Defensive End J.J. Watt did over the weekend.

Not only did Watt treat himself to just any old buffet, he enjoyed one of Utah’s most classic and finest establishments — the local Chuck-A-Rama.

“I grew up on Old Country Buffet, Golden Corral, etc. trying to gain weight for sports,” Watt says in a Twitter post. “But haven’t been to a buffet in years.”

Watt credits his wife for introducing him to the Utah staple saying, “Kealia is from Utah and has been raving about Chuck-A-Rama ever since I met her.”

Watt posted a photo of his bounty of delectable sweets, showing a dinner plate filled to the brim with brownies, carrot cake, doughnuts, chocolate ice cream and more.

“Today I am reminded of the greatness that is the buffet restaurant,” says Watt.