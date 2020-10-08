Argument over not wearing a mask leads to assault charges for Cottonwood Heights man

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4 News) A 38-year-old man is facing assault charges after police say he punched a restaurant customer who asked him to wait outside for not wearing a mask.

According to charging documents, Jonathan Crocker was charged with misdemeanor assault after police responded to a report he physically assaulted someone at the Cafe Rio in Cottonwood Heights last month.

Documents indicate that Crocker had pulled up to the restaurant in an “older model Jaguar” and left his door open while he ran inside the restaurant to get his to-go order.

Once inside, the employees told him his order was not ready and asked him to wait outside because he was not wearing a face covering.

Crocker refused to go outside or put on a mask so another customer approached him and asked him to either step back or at least go outside and shut his door, according to documents.

Crocker replied to the customer to “mind his own business” and then punched the man in the face, causing injuries to the man who eventually needed stitches.

Officers documented the man had injuries consistent with being punched and were able to take in witness accounts of the incident.

Crocker left the restaurant and called into dispatch after going to a family member’s home. He requested an officer contact him. During the call with police, Crocker denied punching the customer in the face and said he felt he was being harassed for not wearing a mask.

A background check on Crocker shows no criminal history in Utah. He was issued a summons to appear in court and was not arrested.

Salt Lake County has a mask mandate in place through the end of the year. The mandate in Utah’s largest county requires face coverings in businesses and in public spaces where social distancing is not possible.

*This article was written from charging documents that include a police report.*