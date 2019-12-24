Are you prepared for holiday travel?

SALT LAKE CITY, (Utah)– A record number of people traveling over the holiday means long lines at Salt Lake City International Airport.

According to Trip Advisor, 115 million Americans are expected to travel this holiday with nearly 7 million by air. To bypass lines, airport officials warn folks to arrive two hours before a flight and come with a printed or electronic boarding pass.

Some passengers are trading in Utah’s white Christmas for a holiday under the sun. “Where are you going for Christmas? Mexico City,” one passenger said. “We are traveling to Hawaii,” said another group of passengers.

While everyone’s destination is different the Barrand from Salt Lake are traveling to South East Asia to spend time with a loved one.

“My daughter lives there and plus I’ve always wanted to go to Cambodia,” Linda Barrand said.

The couple says this trip will be a first. “We are going to go together,” Barrand said. “We have only been married less than a year so its really exciting to go together”.

While it is advised to pack light, the Barrands made sure to bring with them some holiday traditions. “We brought some stockings to open because we are going to miss Christmas we are going to cross the dateline so somewhere we are going to open some stockings Santa will find us,”

Barrand said. The airport expects the next busiest travel day to be the day after Christmas.

This will be the last major holiday at this airport before the new one opens next year.

