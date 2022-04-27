(ABC4) – How do teacher salaries compare to each other across the states?

The National Education Association (NEA) released a report taking a closer look at the 2022 average starting salaries for teachers in every state along with the average general salary in each state.

For 2020-2021, the study found the average salary for public school teachers was $65,293, an increase of 1.8% over 2019-2020.

Adjusting for inflation, the average teacher salary declined by 3.9% over the past decade.

Take a look at how teachers’ salaries are stacking up from state to state:

State Average Starting Salary Average Salary Mississippi 36,653 46,862 South Dakota 40,128 49,547 West Virginia 37,987 50,261 Florida 44,040 51,009 Missouri 33,234 51,557 Arkansas 35,803 51,668 Idaho 39,842 51,817 Arizona 40,554 52,157 Louisiana 42,185 52,472 Tennessee 39,024 52,871 Indiana 38,158 53,072 Montana 32,495 53,133 South Carolina 37,704 53,188 North Carolina 37,127 53,458 Kansas 39,100 53,619 Kentucky 37,373 54,139 Alabama 41,163 54,271 Oklahoma 38,074 54,762 North Dakota 40,907 54,837 New Mexico 41,737 54,923 Nebraska 36,491 56,463 Maine 37,580 57,167 Utah 44,349 57,226 Texas 44,527 57,641 Nevada 41,277 58,167 Virginia 42,448 58,831 Wisconsin 38,961 59,992 Wyoming 46,826 60,234 Georgia 38,692 60,553 New Hampshire 39,737 61,849 Vermont 42,251 62,483 Ohio 38,231 63,082 Michigan 37,820 64,262 Delaware 43,448 65,141 Minnesota 41,234 66,561 Oregon 39,338 68,565 Illinois 41,228 70,705 Hawaii 50,123 70,922 Pennsylvania 46,991 71,476 Alaska 49,907 73,061 Maryland 48,510 74,006 Rhode Island 44,592 75,966 New Jersey 54,053 77,677 Washington 51,040 79,388 Connecticut 47,477 79,742 Washington D.C. 56,313 80,659 California 49,933 85,856 Massachusetts 48,372 86,755 New York 47,618 90,222

According to the NEA, 55% of teachers reported plans to leave their profession sooner than expected. 90% of teachers also reported feeling burnout.

Nationally, teachers earn 19% less than similarly skilled and educated professionals.

Gov. Spencer Cox addressed the issues with teacher pay at a conference earlier this year saying:

“With the price of housing, with inflation happening right now, I don’t want to live in a state where teachers can’t buy a home. That’s not okay,” Cox said. Utah’s current teacher salary is “actually a significant improvement from years past, and it tells you how far we have to go.”

While raising teacher salaries seems like an easy fix, it could potentially cost millions for the state to raise every individual teacher’s salary in Utah.