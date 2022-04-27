(ABC4) – How do teacher salaries compare to each other across the states?

The National Education Association (NEA) released a report taking a closer look at the 2022 average starting salaries for teachers in every state along with the average general salary in each state.

For 2020-2021, the study found the average salary for public school teachers was $65,293, an increase of 1.8% over 2019-2020. 

Adjusting for inflation, the average teacher salary declined by 3.9% over the past decade.

Take a look at how teachers’ salaries are stacking up from state to state:

StateAverage Starting SalaryAverage Salary
Mississippi36,65346,862
South Dakota40,12849,547
West Virginia37,98750,261
Florida44,04051,009
Missouri33,23451,557
Arkansas35,80351,668
Idaho39,84251,817
Arizona40,55452,157
Louisiana42,18552,472
Tennessee39,02452,871
Indiana38,15853,072
Montana32,49553,133
South Carolina37,70453,188
North Carolina37,12753,458
Kansas39,10053,619
Kentucky37,37354,139
Alabama41,16354,271
Oklahoma38,07454,762
North Dakota40,90754,837
New Mexico41,73754,923
Nebraska36,49156,463
Maine37,58057,167
Utah44,34957,226
Texas44,52757,641
Nevada41,27758,167
Virginia42,44858,831
Wisconsin38,96159,992
Wyoming46,82660,234
Georgia38,69260,553
New Hampshire39,73761,849
Vermont42,25162,483
Ohio38,23163,082
Michigan37,82064,262
Delaware43,44865,141
Minnesota41,23466,561
Oregon39,33868,565
Illinois41,22870,705
Hawaii50,12370,922
Pennsylvania46,99171,476
Alaska49,90773,061
Maryland48,51074,006
Rhode Island44,59275,966
New Jersey54,05377,677
Washington51,04079,388
Connecticut47,47779,742
Washington D.C.56,31380,659
California49,93385,856
Massachusetts48,37286,755
New York47,61890,222

According to the NEA, 55% of teachers reported plans to leave their profession sooner than expected. 90% of teachers also reported feeling burnout.

Nationally, teachers earn 19% less than similarly skilled and educated professionals. 

Gov. Spencer Cox addressed the issues with teacher pay at a conference earlier this year saying:

“With the price of housing, with inflation happening right now, I don’t want to live in a state where teachers can’t buy a home. That’s not okay,” Cox said. Utah’s current teacher salary is “actually a significant improvement from years past, and it tells you how far we have to go.”

While raising teacher salaries seems like an easy fix, it could potentially cost millions for the state to raise every individual teacher’s salary in Utah.