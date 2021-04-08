Facebook and Instagram back online after widespread outage

A man holds a smart phone with the icons for the social networking apps Facebook, Instagram and Twitter seen on the screen in Moscow on March 23, 2018. – A public apology by Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg, on March 22, 2018 failed to quell outrage over the hijacking of personal data from millions of people, as critics demanded the social media giant go much further to protect privacy. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATE: THURSDAY, 4/8/21 4:15 p.m.

As of 4:15 p.m., both Facebook and Instagram are back online.

No official cause of the outage has been released.

ORIGINAL STORY: Are Facebook and Instagram down?

THURSDAY 4/8/21 3:48 p.m.

(ABC4) – If you are having problems with Facebook and Instagram, you aren’t alone.

According to downdetector.com, users began reporting an outage of the social media sites on Thursday afternoon.

Facebook is investigating the cause of the outage.

The outage comes after Facebook addressed reports that 533 million users of the social media site had their data stolen in a “scraping” incident that happened back in 2019.

This is a developing story and will be updated as ABC4 learns more information.