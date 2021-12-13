Arches National Park will require reservations in 2022

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The National Park Service announced its intention to allow reservations at the highly visited Arches National Park in 2022.

As visitation to Arches National Park has grown significantly over the last 10 years, the National Park Service looks to solve the issue of park congestion and traffic.

“By implementing a temporary, timed-entry reservation system, our goal is to better spread visitation throughout the day to reduce traffic congestion and visitor crowding,” said Arches National Park Superintendent Patricia Trap. “We believe this will create a higher-quality experience while maximizing access for our visitors. Additionally, we will use data gathered from this pilot to adapt and improve this system throughout the season, as well as to inform our future responses going forward.”

The pilot will run from April 3 to October 3, 2022. Visitors can book reservations first-come, first-served on Recreation.gov beginning at 8 a.m. MST on January 3, 2022. The park will release reservations three months in advance in monthly blocks.

Timed Entry Tickets will not be required for Tribal Members or those with camping, backcountry, Fiery Furnace, or special use permits.

After booking a reservation, visitors will receive a Timed Entry Ticket. Timed Entry Tickets will be required to enter the park from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and will allow visitors to enter the park during a one-hour specified window of availability.

Learn more by visiting go.nps.gov/ArchesTicket.