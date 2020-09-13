Arches National Park full, entry into park temporarily delayed

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with Arches National park said the park was full Sunday morning.
Park officials say they are temporarily delaying entries into the park. Vehicles attempting to enter the park will be asked to come back another time
Those considering who want to go into the park are asked to consider returning a few hours later or visit nearby attractions until the park can accommodate more people.
