Arches National Park closed due to crash

ARCHES NATIONAL PARK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Arches National Park has been closed due to a vehicle crash Friday.
The park say they anticipate the clousre to last several hours.
No injuries have yet been reported as a result of the crash.
