Arches National Park closed due to crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
delicate_arch_archesNP.jpg

ARCHES NATIONAL PARK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Arches National Park has been closed due to a vehicle crash Friday.

The park say they anticipate the clousre to last several hours.

No injuries have yet been reported as a result of the crash.

LATEST NEWS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story