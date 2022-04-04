MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – Hikers and outdoor enthusiasts, get ready to plan ahead if you’re heading to Arches National Park this spring and beyond.

The iconic national park will be requiring park tickets on a timed entry system starting April 3.

The pilot program will be in place until Oct. 3, 2022. All visitors will need a ticket to enter the park between the hours of 6 a.m and 5 pm.

National Park Service (NPS) staff say the program is meant to alleviate heavy foot traffic, create reliable park access and improve the overall visitor experience.

“We are working diligently with local, state, and federal partners to ensure a better experience for visitors and residents of Moab,” says August Granath, Grand County Economic Development Director. “This is an opportunity for our community to come together, take on the challenge, and make the transition as smooth as possible for our guests this season.”

Visitors planning to visit the iconic park will need to make a reservation online. A limited number of next-day tickets will be available at 6 p.m. the night before. Visitors will need a valid photo I.D. and a Park Pass or paid park entrance fee to enter.

The pilot program will be collecting data and analyzing how the ticketed system will affect visitor safety, parking lot congestion, trail crowds and more.

“This initiative is uniquely suited to Arches National Park. If successfully executed, it can improve the visitor and community experience,” says Vicki Varela, Utah Office of Tourism Managing Director. “It has the potential to help visitors plan carefully for thoughtful exploration of Utah. This can benefit the community and ensure continuous access to our cherished parks and outdoor recreation.”

For more information on the Timed Entry Ticket pilot program or to book your tickets, click here.