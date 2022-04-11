(ABC4) – ABC4 Utah’s digital team spoke with station meteorologist Thomas Geboy about predicted storms for April 11th. Here’s what you need to know.

One reporter weary of snowy weather asked Geboy if this could be the last snow of the season. He said its impossible to know, but that its unlikely. While more snow tonight might not be good for commuters, it will likely benefit Utah in the long run.

These storms will likely have an impact on driving safety, especially at higher elevations. Drivers should expect slushy roads at high altitudes, which do have the potential to spread into lower valley locations as well. Black ice is still possible, but Geboy says to look out for slush, which is more likely.

Areas in central and southern Utah should also be on the lookout for “ripping” winds, up to 50-60mph. These have the potential to cause power outages and traffic stops. High profile vehicles should drive especially carefully. Strong winds could possibly reach the Wasatch front as well.

Regarding tonight’s weather’s impact on the Utah Climate, Geboy commented that this storm is likely to have a positive effect on Utah drought conditions. However, several more of these storms are necessary to get Utah where it should be as far as water goes.

Finally, Deboy said that snowy spring weather’s role in changing wildfire season is hard to predict. It could give more literal fuel for the fires come the dry season, but could also help mitigate possible fire risk.

More information is available at https://www.abc4.com/weather/.