SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Department of Workforce Services will host an Apprenticeship Job Fair to connect job seekers with over 30 employers and sponsors offering local apprenticeships in a variety of industries.

The job fair is November 13th, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Salt Lake Community College at the Westpoint Workforce Training & Education Center, 1060 North Flyer Way.

For more information visit jobs.utah.gov