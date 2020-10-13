Applications for the 2021 Utah sportsman hunting permits available Oct. 21

DWR biologists are recommending a slight increase in the number of general season buck deer permits available for hunts in Utah this fall.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Applications for one of Utah’s most popular hunting permits are set to become available next week.

Utahns can begin submitting applications for 2021 sportsman permits on Oct. 21. To be included in the permit drawing, applications have to be received no later than 11 p.m. on Nov. 10.

“If you draw a sportsman permit, you can hunt on almost every unit in Utah that’s open to hunting the species you drew a permit for,” DWR Wildlife Licensing Coordinator Lindy Varney said. “Also, the season dates are much longer, so you’ll have more time to scout different places to harvest an animal. It’s the hunt of a lifetime.”

You can apply for permits on the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources website or over the phone by calling the nearest DWR regional office.

Utahns may apply for as many species as they’d like, but only one sportsman permit is offered for each of the following species each year:

Buck deer

Buck pronghorn

Bull elk

Bull moose

Desert bighorn sheep

Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep

Bison

Mountain goat

Black bear

Cougar

Wild turkey

There’s a $10 application fee for each species. If you successfully draw a permit, the permit fees range from $35 to $513.

Applicants cannot earn or use bonus points in the sportsman drawing, and only Utah residents may apply for sportsman permits.

Applicants must be at least 11 years old to apply for most of the permits and must be at least 12 to hunt most of the species, including all big game species. A valid Utah hunting or combination license is also required to apply for any of the sportsman permits.

Applicants will be notified about the drawing results by Nov. 18, 2020. You’ll be notified by email, but you can also get the drawing results online or call 1-800-221-0659.

For more information about Utah’s sportsman permits, visit the DWR website.