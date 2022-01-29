Apple adds new child-safety feature to prevent kids from viewing nude photos

BERLIN, GERMANY – SEPTEMBER 16: A visitor tries out an Apple iPhone 7 on the first day of sales of the new phone at the Berlin Apple store on September 16, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. The new phone comes in two sizes, one with a 4.7 inch display, the other with a 5.5 inch display. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

UTAH (ABC4) – Now more than ever, the world-famous tech company, Apple, is taking steps to make their products more child-friendly.

The latest Apple iOS update incorporates a special feature that warns children if they are about to receive or send a photo that contains nudity.

The ‘communication safety’ feature is not automatic, and needs to be turned on through the settings application.

The feature works by detecting and blurring any photos containing nudity in the messages app. A banner then pops up warning the child about the dangers of sharing explicit photos and offering advice on how to deal with the situation.

The new component does not notify a parent of the nude photo. Instead, the child is prompted by the pop-up banner to contact a trusting authority figure if they choose.

To learn more about Apple’s new communication safety setting, click here.