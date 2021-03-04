Apophis, a huge asteroid flies by the earth, a test for planetary defense

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s called Apophis, named after the God of Chaos. A big asteroid and kind of looks like a rock peanut. It’s going to whip by Earth on March 5, 2021. The asteroid to fly by safely but thousands of scientists and astronomers have their telescopes watching it.

The asteroid is almost as big as the Empire State Building, it has also been compared to three and a half football fields

Like a scene from a science fiction movie, scientists are watching Apophis as a test for Earth defense planning. Defending the planet means they have to identify asteroids that fly close to the earth.

Why is it so serious? 8 years ago a meteor exploded over Chelyabinsk, Russia, injuring 1,200 people.

Monitoring Apophis is the practice to intercept and prevent an explosion like what happened in Russia or an extinction-level impact from happening again.

Agencies and volunteer astronomers are currently doing the earth’s planetary defense monitoring. NASA is readying a mission for later this year called DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test). It is the first flight demonstration of planetary defense and, according to NASA, “seeks to test and validate a method to protect Earth in case of an asteroid impact threat. The mission aims to shift an asteroid’s orbit through kinetic impact – specifically, by impacting a spacecraft into the smaller member of the binary asteroid system Didymos to change its orbital speed.”

Apophis despite the scary name and some calling it a doomsday asteroid is not expected to hit the Earth in 2029.

According to NASA, even in 2029, the asteroid is predicted to fly by safely. It will be much closer. “The Apophis close approach in 2029 will be an incredible opportunity for science,” said Marina Brozović, a radar scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, who works on radar observations of near-Earth objects (NEOs). “We’ll observe the asteroid with both optical and radar telescopes. With radar observations, we might be able to see surface details that are only a few meters in size.”

One of the telescopes trained on Apophis is the same one used to discover the Neowise Comet, and that was built here in Utah by Utah’s Space Dynamics Laboratory in Logan.

Space Dynamic Laboratory told ABC4, “Originally launched in 2009 as a space-based telescope to survey the entire sky in four infrared bands, the current mission for NEOWISE is to hunt for asteroids and comets, including those that NASA classifies as Near-Earth Asteroids. SDL is honored to have built NEOWISE for NASA, which has now discovered 34 comets and 328 Near-Earth Asteroids.”

This weekend the Utah built telescope is trained on Apophis both for science, and planetary defense research.