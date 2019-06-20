Apartment fire displaces 15 people, causes $1 million in damage to 12 units

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – An early morning apartment fire displaced 15 people and damaged 12 units, causing nearly $1 million in damage.

Salt Lake City firefighters were called to the Jefferson School Apartments at 1099 S. West Temple shortly before 4 a.m.

“Some of the challenges that we dealt with immediately was the fact that upon arrival, that fire had progressed significantly. The first arriving engines that showed up reported flames going all the way up the side of the building,” said Division Chief Ryan Mellor with the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

Ephraim Castillo, a resident, said he was driving home when he noticed his apartment building on fire.

“Right away, I went into panic mode and I pressed on the gas pedal and rushed as fast as I could to the building,” said Castillo. “I’m stopped by the police and the fire department and I’m screaming out loud, ‘My family’s in there! My family’s in there!'”

Luckily, Castillo’s mother and three daughter evacuated safely and sought refugee at a park across the street. They were one of several families who could only stand by and watch firefighters try to save their homes.

Officials said no injuries were reported from the fire. Castillo and several other residents were allowed to re-enter their apartment and grab their belongings.

“It’s only items that we’re losing. The good thing is that the people I love are still here, you know?” he said.

The American Red Cross said their volunteers provided financial assistance to those who were displaced by the fire.

As of Thursday afternoon, firefighters said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. But they could deduce that the fire started somewhere in the attic. They said there is no reason to suspect foul play.

