Anything is paw-sible: Could your dog be the next Budweiser star?

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (ABC4) – This could be your pup’s shot to get the fame they deserve.

Budweiser has announced their #Pupweiser contest, which could land your dog’s face on millions of Budweiser cans across the country.

Here’s what you have to do to enter:

To enter on Facebook: Reply to Budweiser’s post about the contest with a photo of your dog with the hashtag #PupweiserContest. You must be a registered Facebook user and follow Budweiser on Facebook to enter the contest.

Reply to Budweiser’s post about the contest with a photo of your dog with the hashtag #PupweiserContest. You must be a registered Facebook user and follow Budweiser on Facebook to enter the contest. To enter on Twitter : Tweet a photo of your dog, tag @BudweiserUSA, and include the hashtag #PupweiserContest. You must be a registered Twitter user and follow @budweiserusa to enter the contest.

: Tweet a photo of your dog, tag @BudweiserUSA, and include the hashtag #PupweiserContest. You must be a registered Twitter user and follow @budweiserusa to enter the contest. To enter on Instagram: Post a photo of your dog, tag @BudweiserUSA, and include the hashtag #PupweiserContest.

In April, Budweiser announced that Utah would become the first state to have its own Budweiser bottle.

To give your entry a leg up on the competition, Budweiser encourages contestants to explain why your dog deserves to win in the post.

Entries will be accepted from May 3 until 11:59 p.m. on May 8. You must be 21 or older to enter the contest.

Once the contest entry period closes, an “expert panel of dog lovers” will then narrow down the fierce and fluffy competition to a final four.

A public voting period will then be held on Budweiser’s social channels from May 10 to May 12.

While only one dog can be crowned king, Budweiser will be donating $25,000 to Pets & People Foundation in honor of all dogs.

The winner of the contest will be announced on May 14.

For more information on the contest, click here.