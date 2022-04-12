UTAH (ABC4) – An auction will be held this month to sell hundreds of antlers and furs seized during poaching cases in Utah.

The auction will be held online through TNT Auction with all proceeds benefitting wildlife conservation in Utah.

All items being auctioned were seized as evidence during poaching investigations by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR). Some items were court-ordered forfeitures, while other antlers were taken from roadkill animals that were hit and killed by vehicles.

(Courtesy of Utah DWR)

(Courtesy of Utah DWR)

The auction will start on the afternoon of April 25 and will close on April 26.

Those interested in bidding must pre-register on the auction website prior to the start of the auction. All items must be paid for and removed from the facility grounds by April 26 at 7 p.m.

A public preview will be held on Monday, April 25, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lee Kay Public Shooting Range located at 6000 W. 2100 South in Salt Lake City.

Visitors can view the “hundreds of antlers, dozens of bobcat furs and various other items — including some forfeited bows and traps — that will be auctioned,” event officials say.

Antlers will be sold by the lot, which may be comprised of one set of trophy-sized antlers or numerous small sets of antlers. Most antlers are attached to the skull, with a few exceptions. The majority of antlers are from deer and elk, with some horns available from moose and pronghorn. Several taxidermied items will also be included in the auction.

“It is quite a sight to see all of these antlers, but the sad reality is that the majority of them are evidence of illegally killed wildlife,” says DWR Capt. Chad Bettridge. “Poaching steals that opportunity away from law-abiding hunters and other wildlife enthusiasts to enjoy these animals. On average, each of our conservation officers covers around 1,500 square miles in their patrol area. We need the public’s help in enforcing wildlife laws, which help to maintain healthy wildlife populations for future generations to enjoy.”