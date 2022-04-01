SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Division of State Parks, the Friends of Antelope Island, and Davis County have come together to carry out the renovation and expansion of the park’s current visitor center into a state-of-the-art learning center.

Antelope Island has recently gained popularity, becoming Utah’s third most visited state park. In 2021, the island had 1,074,570 visitors, compared to 815,445 in 2020.

“Antelope Island’s popularity just continues to grow,” Park Manager Jeremy Shaw said. “Improving and expanding the amenities at the park helps us to meet this increased demand while also enhancing the visitor experience.”

The park’s current visitor center was built back in 1996. Initially planned as a two-phase building project, phase two was never carried out, and the growth of the park has proven to exceed the demands of the facility in place.

The construction, which has been underway for the past eight months, would not be possible without the $1 million grant in state appropriations the Division received last year.

The plan for the construction process is to remodel and expand the building into an education center. Weber State University, Westminster College, and interest from Utah State and the University of Utah are supporting the building process by helping to fund research labs, workspace, and displays for the study of the island and the Great Salt Lake.

Additionally, the new learning center will include an auditorium to host school children on field trips where they can take part in discussions, demonstrations, and lectures.

“Having the most certified dark skies in the world is one of the many ways that Utah is precious,” said Vicki Varela, managing director of the Utah Office of Tourism. “All precious things require stewardship so that we can enjoy them now and also protect them for future generations to enjoy.”

The new learning center will add 15,000 square feet to the existing 5,100 square foot visitor center.

The new building will additionally include a drop-off area and entrance plaza where special events, corporate meetings, and private receptions can be held with scenic views of the island, Great Salt Lake, and the Wasatch Front.