ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — For the second time in a span of three days, a pedestrian was struck and killed on a section of North Bluff Street in St. George.

Police in the southwestern Utah city say the latest deadly collision happened Friday evening at the intersection of 500 North Bluff Street.

Few details have been released at the time of writing. Police only added that the southbound lane was closed as officers investigate.

“Obviously, we need you to stay away from this area and avoid it,” police wrote on Facebook. “Please respect the situation and let us do our job safely without distraction.”

The fatal crash comes just two days after a woman was struck and killed Wednesday on the same stretch of road.

The driver in that crash stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

Over the last several weeks, there have been multiple crashes involving pedestrians on Utah roads.

Safety officials have urged drivers to be vigilant, especially as daylight fades this time of year.