ATASCADERO, California (ABC4 News) — The monolith saga continues as another monolith was spotted in California on Wednesday.
The monolith was spotted at the top of Pine Mountain in Atascadero, California.
Connor Allen of the Paso Robles Press and Atascadero News posted the photos on Twitter at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
“There is currently a monolith at the top of Pine Mountain in Atascadero,” Allen said in the tweet.
The appearance of the monolith comes 2 days after the monolith in San Juan County, Utah was removed and 1 day after a similar monolith appeared in Romania on Tuesday.
- Doctors looking for Utahns to participate in potentially life-saving COVID-19 study
- Opioid crisis has worsened during the pandemic, lawmakers fear
- Another monolith appears in Atascadero, California
- Combating pandemic virtual meeting fatigue
- House Committee presses Secretary Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chair Powell on COVID-19 relief
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.