Another monolith appears in Atascadero, California

ATASCADERO, California (ABC4 News) — The monolith saga continues as another monolith was spotted in California on Wednesday.

The monolith was spotted at the top of Pine Mountain in Atascadero, California.

Connor Allen of the Paso Robles Press and Atascadero News posted the photos on Twitter at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

There is currently a monolith at the top of Pine Mountain in Atascadero!!



“There is currently a monolith at the top of Pine Mountain in Atascadero,” Allen said in the tweet.

The appearance of the monolith comes 2 days after the monolith in San Juan County, Utah was removed and 1 day after a similar monolith appeared in Romania on Tuesday.