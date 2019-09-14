Annual fair raises money for nuns at Carmelite Monastery

HOLLADAY (ABC4 News) – Visitors of all faiths and backgrounds are invited to attend the Carmelite Fair on Sunday, an annual event to raise money for the nuns at the Carmelite Monastery.

The Carmelite nuns aren’t normally in sight at the fair. They live a cloistered life separated from the world, meeting with visitors only behind a barred window. They devote their lives to praying for others.

In order to support themselves financially, they open their grounds to the entire community once a year on the third Sunday of September for their annual fair. Year-round, they work on making hundreds of pounds of jam, thousands of pounds of candies, and handicrafts to be sold at the fair.

Approximately 300 volunteers begin planning for the fair early in the year, gathering generous donations and sponsorships, from even individuals and organizations outside of the Catholic religion, for the event.

Organizers said the prize in this year’s special giveaway is a 2019 Kia Niro. Other prizes in the live and silent auctions include a Traegar grill/BBQ smoker, an Apple iPad, portable ice chest on wheels, and more.

The fair has become a cultural event for the City of Holladay. The event brings in culture from around the world with ethnic foods that include Mexican, Italian, Asian, as well as burgers, hot dogs, and ice cream. Additionally, entertainment will be provided each hour including Utah Basque Dancers, Utah Pipe Band, OPA Greek Dancers, Venezuelan dancers, and Chinese lion dancers.

Each year, the event provides rides and games for children of all ages. Organizers estimated approximately 3000 visitors attend the fair annually.

Sunday’s event will begin with the 5K “Run for the Nuns – Race for Grace. The fair will go from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 5714 Holladay Boulevard. For more information, click here.