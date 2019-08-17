‘Clear the Shelter’ day and bring home a new furry friend

UTAH (ABC4 News) — Shelters nationwide are celebrating “Clear the Shelters” day in effort to help furry friends find a lifelong home and Best Friends Animal Society – Utah is waiving all fees.

Whether you’re looking to take home a dog or cat, the and Best Friends Animal Society – Utah will help you find the perfect animal for you from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2005 S. 1100 East, S, Salt Lake City.

The animal society says all animals will be ready to go home and all fees will be waived at the Salt Lake and Kanab locations.