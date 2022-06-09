UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Draper Animal Services (DAS) reported an increase in rattlesnake encounters this year, particularly in and around the area of the Orson Smith Trail.

In order to prevent getting bit, DAS is reminding residents to avoid the snakes if they find themselves in contact with one.

If you do find a snake in your yard during weekdays, you should contact Animal Services, whereas any snake encountered over the weekend should be reported to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR).

There are multiple steps you should take when coming into contact with a rattlesnake. According to the DWR, it’s important to: