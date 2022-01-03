Angels Landing permit lottery system begins today

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – From Jan. 1 until Jan. 20, you can apply for a permit to hike at Angels Landing at Zion National Park between April 1 and May 31.

After seeing record-breaking numbers over the last few years, the National Park Service (NPS) announced they will be issuing permits through an online lottery. Starting April 1, everyone hiking past Scout Lookout to Angels Landing needs to have a permit, including the half-mile trail section with chains. Hikers will not need a permit to visit Scout Lookout.

The pilot permit program reflects commentary from almost 1,000 members of the public, park neighbors and other stakeholders.

“We expect many visitors will want to apply for a permit, so we took care to make our process accessible, flexible, and fair,” says Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh. “Lotteries were the right fit for Angels Landing because they give certainty about application periods and flexibility so that people can fill out the application when it’s convenient for them.”

Things to know:

When you apply, you can choose up to seven preferences of different days and times or ranges of days and times to hike.

This ranked choice list will be entered into the lottery so you will have multiple chances to get a permit in every Seasonal Lottery.

Everyone can enter the Seasonal Lottery once at any time from Jan. 1 to Jan. 20.

If you do not get a permit in the Seasonal Lottery, you can apply again in a different lottery the day before your planned hike. For further details on the lottery, click here.

Zion National Park recorded about 2.8 million total visits in 2011 and nearly 4.5 million visits in 2019.

As the number of people who visit Zion continues to rise, the NPS is preparing a plan designed to provide high-quality visitor experiences and sustainably manage park resources. The Angels Landing Pilot Permit Program will inform that planning process.

The NPS plans to share an update on the plan and ask for feedback about it in 2022.

Learn more about Zion’s visitor research here. You can also visit recreation.gov to make reservations at 4,200 facilities and 113,000 individual sites across the country.

To learn more about Zion National Park, click here.