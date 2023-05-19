Watch Deena and Producer Jill as they scratch skydiving off their bucket lists

HIGH ABOVE MOAB, Utah (Good Things Utah) – The ultimate skydiving adventure! Deena and Good Things Utah’s executive producer, Jill, took a big leap of faith on this Moab field trip – hundreds of feet above the Earth.. skydiving down into Red Cliffs Lodge. Wow, what and adventure!

Skydive Moab offers an exhilarating experience for adrenaline seekers. Highlight the rush of freefalling from thousands of feet above the stunning Moab landscape. With breathtaking views experienced like no other way – emphasize the unparalleled beauty of the Moab region as skydivers soar through the sky. The red rock canyons, desert landscapes, and the Colorado River create a truly awe-inspiring backdrop for the adventure.

Visit SkyDiveMoab.com to learn more and book your awesome experience! Call: 435.259.5867

Social Media: www.instagram.com/SkydiveMoab – www.facebook.com/SkydiveMoab1

Sponsored by Red Cliffs Lodge and SkyDiveMoab.