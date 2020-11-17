‘An arbitrary withdrawal risks alienating our allies and emboldening our enemies’ Senator Romney on troop withdrawal

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON D.C. (ABC4 NEWS) – The pentagon has announced plans to withdraw thousands of troops from Afghanistan and Iraq by January 15, 2021.

U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) released the following statement:

“The decision to withdraw our troops from Afghanistan, Iraq, and potentially elsewhere should not be based on a U.S. political calendar. The Administration has yet to explain why reducing troops in Afghanistan—where conditions for withdrawal have not been met—is a wise decision for our national security interests in the region.”

A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, assigned to 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, during a mission in eastern Afghanistan Oct. 23, 2016. (Photo by Capt. Grace Geiger0

” Similarly, with continued security challenges in the Middle East, an arbitrary withdrawal from Iraq risks alienating our allies and emboldening our enemies. At a time when our adversaries are looking for every opportunity to exploit our weaknesses, the Administration should reconsider and reverse this politically-motivated decision and avoid worsening our national security challenges.”

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Politics

More Politics