‘An arbitrary withdrawal risks alienating our allies and emboldening our enemies’ Senator Romney on troop withdrawal

WASHINGTON D.C. (ABC4 NEWS) – The pentagon has announced plans to withdraw thousands of troops from Afghanistan and Iraq by January 15, 2021.
U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) released the following statement:
“The decision to withdraw our troops from Afghanistan, Iraq, and potentially elsewhere should not be based on a U.S. political calendar. The Administration has yet to explain why reducing troops in Afghanistan—where conditions for withdrawal have not been met—is a wise decision for our national security interests in the region.”
” Similarly, with continued security challenges in the Middle East, an arbitrary withdrawal from Iraq risks alienating our allies and emboldening our enemies. At a time when our adversaries are looking for every opportunity to exploit our weaknesses, the Administration should reconsider and reverse this politically-motivated decision and avoid worsening our national security challenges.”
