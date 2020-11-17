‘An arbitrary withdrawal risks alienating our allies and emboldening our enemies’ Senator Romney on troop withdrawal

WASHINGTON D.C. (ABC4 NEWS) – The pentagon has announced plans to withdraw thousands of troops from Afghanistan and Iraq by January 15, 2021.

U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) released the following statement:

“The decision to withdraw our troops from Afghanistan, Iraq, and potentially elsewhere should not be based on a U.S. political calendar. The Administration has yet to explain why reducing troops in Afghanistan—where conditions for withdrawal have not been met—is a wise decision for our national security interests in the region.”

A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, assigned to 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, during a mission in eastern Afghanistan Oct. 23, 2016. (Photo by Capt. Grace Geiger0

” Similarly, with continued security challenges in the Middle East, an arbitrary withdrawal from Iraq risks alienating our allies and emboldening our enemies. At a time when our adversaries are looking for every opportunity to exploit our weaknesses, the Administration should reconsider and reverse this politically-motivated decision and avoid worsening our national security challenges.”