Amid rising COVID-19 cases, two high schools to be closed for nearly a month

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC 4 News) – On Tuesday, during an emergency online meeting, the Jordan School District Board voted to stop in-person learning at two high schools over surging cases of COVID-19.

At West Jordan High School and Mountain Ridge High, there are more than 20 cases of Coronavirus, respectively — that includes students and staff. At both schools, more than 200 students are quarantined.

On Tuesday night, the board voted to suspend in-person learning for the next 13 school days. Including fall break, students won’t be returning to in-person learning until Oct. 27.

The online meeting included a number of submitted comments — some of them from parents who supported taking kids out of school, and other from parents who want school to continue. But other comments came from teachers, who say they are suffering mental health challenges amid the pandemic. Good teachers are retiring, they said, while others are out with COVID or simply because of quarantine. And substitutes are becoming harder to find.

The board also voted to allow extracurricular activity decisions to be made by school administration.