Amid pandemic, Utah County lets mask mandate expire

PROVO, Utah (ABC 4 News) – On Monday, a mask mandate for Utah County expired — even as the requirement to wear them from the state continues.

Statewide rules, announced last week, still label Utah County as a high transmission county for COVID-19 — which means the county is still under a mask mandate from the state.

“We just didn’t think that it made sense to have two different layers of the same requirement, so — we’ve moved the county one out of the way. But the requirement’s still there, it’s just pursuant to the state order,” said Tanner Ainge, Utah County Commissioner.

In late September, Utah County officials issued a public health order that mandated masks. On Monday, it expired. County officials say that’s a good thing.

Related Content Washington County School District discusses new quarantine protocol, stricter mask enforcement

“I think that would be incredibly confusing right now. If anybody needed to enforce it, or if someone was trying to read which applies here. I think it does not make sense to have 2 different levels of essentially the same requirement,” he added.

For now, he says, numbers in Utah County seem to be going in the right direction. The message is to keep social distancing, to keep wearing masks inside public buildings and also to wear masks outside when social distancing isn’t feasible.

MORE NEWS: