Thousands of Americans in favor of Super Bowl Saturday over Super Bowl Sunday

PALM BAY, Fla. (ABC4) – Americans across the nation wait in anticipation for Super Bowl Sunday every year. However, change could be on the rise. Frank Ruggeri, a high school student of Palm Bay, Fla., started an online petition to move Super Bowl Sunday to Super Bowl Saturday, one day before the scheduled event. It didn’t take long for a whopping 80,000 fans to sign their signatures in support of the change.

It’s more common than not for Americans to miss work the Monday following Super Bowl Sunday. Eighteen-year-old Ruggeri argues that moving the Super Bowl from Sunday to Saturday would lessen the worry Americans have about having to head to work the day after what has become a national holiday.

“It’s really, really important to me because 17.2 million people miss work,” Ruggeri said during a TV appearance. “That’s 44 billion dollars less of productivity.”

Ruggeri even questioned NFL commissioner Roger Goodell who argued that the television audience is bigger on Sunday, saying “Commissioner Goodell, there would be more viewership. The people will be watching. Bigger party. And I think the economic impact would be easier to have it on a Saturday.”

Despite Ruggeri’s best efforts, the Super Bowl is set to air on Sunday, Feb. 13. It is unlikely the date of the game will change since sports prioritize what will make the league the greatest amount of income.