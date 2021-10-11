American Red Cross is offering free Zaxby’s in exchange for blood donations

(ABC4) – As the American Red Cross’ dire need for blood donors continue, the non-profit is giving out free Zaxby’s signature sandwiches to donors.

From Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, people can give blood, platelets, or plasma and in return will receive an email link to claim a free signature sandwich.

The nonprofit is doubling the reward with an extra $5 e-gift card if people donate between Oct. 11 and Oct, 31.

Even if you don’t live by a Zaxby’s, the Red Cross will still give you a $5 e-gift card for lunch to a merchant of your choice.

Back on Sept. 29, the Red Cross announced that blood donors were urgently needed this fall due to a decline in donor turnout caused by a busy back-to-school period and recent COVID-19 surges.

Blood centers are experiencing blood drive cancelations at schools and businesses which is limiting the number of individuals allowed onsite. These precautionary pandemic practices have contributed to the low blood supplies that blood centers are experiencing nationwide.