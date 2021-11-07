Head-on American Fork collision leaves one dead, multiple in serious condition

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – One person has died and three others are in serious to critical condition after a fatal head-on collision Saturday night.

American Fork Police have not released the victims’ identities at this time.

Police say the crash happened near 200 E. Main Street around 7 p.m. The crash happened when one vehicle traveling east along a road curve on Main Street lost control and veered into oncoming traffic. The maneuver caused the car to slam into another car traveling west on the same road.

Three people from one vehicle and one person from a second vehicle were transported to a local hospital in serious to critical condition. One person has died due to their injuries in the hospital. The conditions of the other victims are not known at this time.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash and are considering speed as a factor. No citations have been issued or arrests have been made.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.