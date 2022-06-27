MONDAY 6/27/22 9:29 a.m.

IDAHO (ABC4) – Two infants who were kidnapped by a babysitter out of Idaho have now been found safe on Monday morning.

The infants were missing out of Nampa, Idaho and were taken by a babysitter who authorities believed may have been on drugs.

Police now say the two children have been found safe. The conditions of their discovery were not immediately available.

ORIGINAL STORY: AMBER Alert: Two Idaho infants taken by babysitter possibly on drugs

MONDAY 6/27/22 7:34 a.m.

IDAHO (ABC4) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for two infants taken out of Nampa, Idaho on Monday morning.

The Nampa Police Department says the infants were taken by a babysitter who may be using drugs and are believed to be in danger.

The suspect is Sierra Martinez, 20. She is described as a white female standing 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Police say Martinez’s vehicle is a blue-colored 2003 Honda Pilot SUV. The license plates may be either missing or stolen, police say.

The victims are a 1-year-old boy named Malik Holmberg and an 11-month-old girl named Sapphira Holmberg.

(Courtesy of Nampa Police Department)

Malik is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 2 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 35 pounds. Sapphira is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 2 feet tall and weighing 25 pounds.

Anyone who may have seen the suspect or the two children is asked to contact authorities at (208) 465-2206 or dial 911.