SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Riverton Police Department has confirmed that both Caldwell and George were found at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City.

ORIGINAL STORY: Amber Albert issued in Riverton

April 10 7:52 p.m.

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – An Amber Alert has been issued for seven-year-old Lyra Caldwell in the Riverton area.

Caldwell is three feet tall and weighs around 40 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black leggings, and pink shoes.

The suspect has been identified as Brooklyn George. She is five feet and two inches tall and weights around 160 pounds. George has red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, jeans, and black shoes.

George was driving a black 2017 Chevrolet Spark, with license plate 6E9KF.

If you have any information on Caldwell’s whereabouts, please call Police at 801-840-4000, or simply dial 9-1-1.