Amber Alert issued for missing Southeast Idaho boy

Courtesy: Jerome Police Department

JEROME, Idaho (ABC4) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old boy who has been reported missing from Jerome, Idaho.

Kingston James Solis was last seen at the 300 block of East Avenue wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, gray shoes with a black and red Avengers backpack. He is also missing his top two front teeth.

Officials say Lucy Elena Mendoza, 40, is suspected of kidnapping the 6-year-old boy. She was last seen driving a 2018 white Kia Stinger with an Idaho license plate. Officials also say she will possibly be hanging out at locations with free Wi-Fi.

Courtesy: Jerome Police Department

The suspect is currently living in her car and using apps on her phone to make calls.

She is described as a white female, 5 feet tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The Jerome Police Department is asking the public to call them at (208)-324-4328 with any information about the case.

