Amber Alert issued for four girls taken from South Jordan

South Jordan, UT (ABC 4) – An Amber Alert has been issued for four girls last seen in South Jordan Saturday morning. The girl’s ages range from 9 to 12 years-old.

The suspect is identified as 39-year-old Allison Brimhall. She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Suspect Allison Brimhall, 39

The four girls are identified 12-year old Hazelle Brimhall, 11-year-old Berlynn Brimhall, and and 9-year-olds Autumn Brimhall and Adelyne Brimhall.

Berlynn Brimhall, 11

Autumn Brimhall, 9

Adelyne Brimhall, 9

Hazelle Brimhall, 12

Allison Brimhall is the mother of the victims. She is driving a White Toyota Tacoma and believed to be headed to the San Diego, Calif. area. Allison Brimhall is not allowed to have the children without supervised visitation.

Suspect Vehicle

Contact the South Jordan police at 801-840-4000 or call 9-1-1 if you have any information this abduction.