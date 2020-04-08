Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas 12-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert was issued just after 5 a.m. Wednesday morning for an abducted 12-year-old girl out of San Antonio.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Amisty Monrreal from San Antonio, TX on 04/08/2020. pic.twitter.com/QbE4VTJIkH — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) April 8, 2020

Amisty Monrreal was last seen in the 200 block of Barrett Place at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

She is 5′ tall, 90 lbs with brown eyes and hair. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the number 45 on the front along with blue jeans and black or gray Jordan tennis shoes.

She also has highlighted hair.

No information was provided on who might have abducted her. If you’ve seen Amisty, call the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.

