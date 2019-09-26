Amber alert issued for 3-month-old out of South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah ( ABC4 News) – An amber alert has been issued for a three-month-old from Utah.

The Salt Lake City Police is asking for the public’s help to find the child.

Gary Keller from the South Salt Lake Police Department said they received the call at about 8 p.m. that the child was missing.

The child abduction happened near the South Park Apartments at 452 East and 2250 South at South Salt Lake.

The first suspect has been identified as Gabriel Brandon Caro, 19, who is the biological father. Police say he is 5 feet and 10 inches tall, weighs 160lbs, has brown hair and was last seen wearing a grey shirt.

The second suspect has been identified as Jasmine Angelica Alvarez, 21, who is the biological mother. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 182 lbs and has brown hair and a tattooed finger, according to police. They say she was last seen wearing dark grey Utah Utes shirt, light denim jeans, and black Nikes.

The abduction child victim has been identified by police as Khaliyah Alvarez Caro. She is an infant and was wearing a mickey mouse t-shirt and diaper. She has black hair and brown eyes. She is 2 feet 0 inches and weighs about 20 lbs.

The suspect was reportedly driving a grey Toyota.

Keller said the baby is under the guardianship of her grandparents.

Both parents came into the apartment during the day and appeared to be high on something, according to Keller. The parents reportedly entered the apartment through a basement window.

One of them went upstairs and grabbed the baby, according to Keller.

The grandfather was the only one at home at the time of the incident and Keller said an argument took place before the parents left the apartment with the three-month-old baby.

Keller said when the parents left there were two other people in the car as well.

Police say they do not know where the parents and other adults are heading with the child.

Keller says both parents have a history of drug use and domestic violence.

Jasmine reportedly has a protective order against Gabriel and they are both homeless.

Keller added that the parents really can care for this child and that is why it is urgent that they get the child back home safe to the grandparents.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 801-840-4000 or simply dial 9-1-1.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

