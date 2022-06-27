MONDAY 6/27/22 2:28 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – An AMBER Alert for an 11-year-old girl abducted out of Salt Lake City has now been found safe.

“We were just made aware that Annalysiah was found safe and is with law enforcement in Tooele County,” says Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD).

The conditions surrounding her discovery were not immediately available.

AMBER Alert issued for 11-year-old SLC girl

MONDAY 6/27/22 2:24 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a child abducted out of Salt Lake City on Monday.

Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) are searching for 11-year-old Annalysiah Williams who was taken by 31-year-old Arianna Williams. Officials say Arrianna is the biological mother of Annalysiah, but does not have legal custody of the girl.

The investigation started around 11:16 a.m. on Monday, when SLCPD received reports of a possible custodial child abduction near 400 North 1100 West.

Annalysiah is described at 5-feet-4 inches tall, weighs 90 pounds, with dyed auburn-reddish hair and brown eyes. She was las seen wearing a green Mickey Mouse t-shirt and pajama pants.

Arianna is described as 5-feet-3 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.

Police say Arianna does not have a permanent home, and has been known to go to shelters in Murray, Spanish Fork and Orem. She is also known to use TRAX as her primary means of transportation.

Anyone with information on the location of the pair should call 911.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.