Amazon plans to expand to West Jordan

FILE- In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, packages pass through a scanner at an Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore. Amazon will spend more than $700 million to provide additional training to about one-third of its U.S. workforce. (Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Amazon.com announced plans to open a new fulfillment center in West Jordan.

The online retail giant says it will create more than 800 full-time jobs starting at $15 an hour.

“We are pleased that Amazon has chosen Utah again for such a strategic part of Amazon’s business by setting up another fulfillment center in West Jordan. As the ‘Crossroads of the West,’ Utah is the perfect place for companies in the distribution, fulfillment, and logistics industries to enjoy great success. This is another example of the strength of Utah’s economy and the high quality of life we enjoy,” said Governor Gary R. Herbert.

Amazon employees at the fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship large customer items, such as sports equipment, patio furniture, fishing rods, pet food, kayaks, bicycles, and larger household goods.

Amazon currently employs more than 2,000 full-time associates throughout the State of Utah.

