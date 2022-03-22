SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Online retailing giant Amazon will be paying fines in connection to allegations of shipping a deadly chemical through the U.S. Postal Service.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the retailer will pay $250,000 to resolve allegations of shipping sodium azide on at least 196 occasions between January 1, 2017 and December 31, 2021.

Sodium azide is classified as a nonmailable substance and violates federal law if mailed.

According to the CDC, sodium azide is a rapidly acting, potentially deadly chemical that becomes a toxic gas when mixed with water.

Officials say the mailing of sodium azide endangers both postal workers and the greater community if the toxic substance spills or leaks out.

Authorities say Amazon has been cooperative throughout the legal process and has settled the allegations with officials.

This case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sandra L. Steinvoort and Joel A. Ferre of the Affirmative Civil Enforcement Section in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah, handled the case.