Amazing Amy to play for junior college national championship

In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, Amy Bockerstette practices with her teaching pro at Palmbrook Country Club in Sun City, Ariz. Bockerstette is set to become the first person with Down syndrome to compete in a national collegiate athletic championship. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

PHOENIX (AP) — Amy Bockerstette is set to become the first person with Down syndrome to compete in a national collegiate athletic championship.

The 22-year-old golfer will play with her Paradise Valley Community College teammates at the NJCAA national championships May 10 to May 13 at Plantation Bay Golf & Country Club in Ormond Beach, Florida.

Bockerstette is the first person with Down syndrome to earn a college athletic scholarship and she became a viral sensation when she played the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale with PGA Tour player Gary Woodland before the 2019 Phoenix Open.