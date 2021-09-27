Alpine School District bus driver ‘no longer an employee’ after posting controversial signs

PLEASANT GROVE, UTAH (ABC4) – An Alpine School District bus driver is no longer employed by the district after displaying controversial signs inside of a school bus.
The poster depicted controversial religious and political statements that were taped throughout the bus.
The various topics ranged from gun control, religion, and socialism.
An Alpine School District spokesperson said in a statement to ABC4, “Alpine School District has concluded an investigation regarding concerns with a bus driver. Although the details of a personnel investigation are confidential, the driver involved is no longer an employee of Alpine School District.”