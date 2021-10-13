Almost $7k raised for Salt Lake County deputy battling COVID-19

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – More than $6,000 has been raised for a Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy that has been battling COVID-19 in the ICU for the past two weeks.

A GoFundMe page has been created for Sheriff Deputy Dustin Draper. In the last 48 hours, Deputy Draper’s organs have started shutting down including his liver, heart, lungs, and kidney. Most of his bodily functions are having to be performed by machines.

His wife and kids are praying for a miracle, according to a statement made by a GoFundMe spokesperson.

“Maybe it’s everyone who is coming together for my sweet guy or all the prayers are paying off,” Ricki, Draper’s wife said. “One of the nurses said that they honestly didn’t think he’d make it overnight and was so surprised at his progress. I told her it’s Because of the army behind him,” she adds.

The community has been helping to support the Draper family by donating $6,918 to the GoFundMe page, which was created to help pay for the medical costs for the sheriff’s deputy’s extended stay.

To view or donate to the GoFundMe visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/qxnru?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_jn+qxnru