UTAH (ABC4) – New information that has surfaced regarding Jerrod Baum has caused him to face six additional charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Baum is currently on trial for aggravated murder charges for the deaths of two teens whose bodies were found abandoned in a mine shaft near Eureka in 2018.

Years later, on Jan. 5 of 2022, Spanish Fork officers obtained a search warrant for a phone in another case unrelated to Baum. According to the probable cause statement, officers located 15 images of child pornography during their investigation of the device, which they later found belonged to Baum.

