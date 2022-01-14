All Salt Lake City School District students to move to remote learning temporarily

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) All Salt Lake City School District students will switch to remote learning temporarily

Dr. Timothy Gadson, Superintendent of the Salt Lake City School District made a proposal to move all district schools to remote learning at an emergency school board meeting Friday night. It passed with a unanimous vote.

Students at East High school, Highland High School, West High School and Northwest Middle School will start remote learning on Tuesday, Jan. 18. All remaining high schools, middle schools and elementary schools will start remote learning on Wednesday, Jan 19.

“This is a temporary change of instruction, not a pause… the way we deliver instruction. Because it’s important that learning continues for our students,” says Gadson.

The decision comes after the state suspended the Test to Stay program, to prevent putting further strain on the state’s COVID testing sites. In-person learning is expected to resume on Jan. 24.