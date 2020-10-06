All eyes on Utah as lone VP debate is held in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News)– Crews spent Tuesday morning setting up for the first Vice Presidential debate on Wednesday.

“Certainly, a once in a career opportunity,” University Spokesperson Chris Nelson said.

A recent poll from Y2 Analytics shows President Trump and Vice President Pence are favored among Utah voters.

“It’s 50 to 40, 40% for Joe Biden it is an interesting spread right there and interesting dynamics for the state of Utah,” Jason Perry with the Hinckley Institute of Politics said.

Perry says now more than ever, more eyes are on this debate.

“The country is looking at this debate as a place where they are going to get real policy from these two candidates where are they going to go where are they going to take the United States of America we did not get a lot of that in the first presidential debate,” Perry said.

Perry says some of the issues close to Utahans include the pandemic and the economy.

The University had a large watch party planned with food trucks and other events but plans had to change.

“We have had to dial that back a little bit so we have moved to virtual watch parties,” Nelson said.

This debate not only aims to inspire votes but its also inspiring curriculum at the university.

“We’ve got a class that looked at the history of presidential campaign music and we’ve got a math class that looks at the statistics and math involved in elections,” Nelson said.

The debate starts Wednesday at 7 p.m.