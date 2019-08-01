Algal bloom leads to warning at Blackridge Reservoir

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Residents are warned against entering or ingesting the water at Blackridge Reservoir due to a “harmful algal bloom.”

Herriman City said the Salt Lake County Health Department tested water samples collected at the reservoir, and the results led to a “warning advisory.”

The city said individuals visiting Blackridge should not swim, let animals near the water, or ingest the water.

The warnings will remain in place until conditions change and levels drop below the warning advisory level.

For concerns about possible exposure, individuals should contact the Utah Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222.

