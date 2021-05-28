Alex Barcello returning to BYU for another season

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Alex Barcello is coming back to BYU for another senior season.

Because of the NCAA COVID-19 guidelines, last year’s season does not count towards a player’s eligibility, so Barcello was able to return for another year.

“The past two years at BYU have truly held some of the best memories I will ever have,” Barcello said. “Playing for such an incredible coaching staff that always believed in me and pushed me further towards my dreams has helped me see how blessed and fortunate I really am. Through prayer, I am confident in the decision to come back to BYU for another season. Thank you, Cougar Nation, for all the love and support.”

Barcello is coming off of a season where he was an AP All-America Honorable Mention. He is one of only four AP All-Americans returning to the NCAA next season. Barcello was also named to the West Coast Conference First Team.

In his second season with BYU, after transferring from Arizona, Barcello led BYU in points (16.1), assists (4.3), steals (0.9), three-point percentage (47.7%) and free-throw percentage (85.6%). He was No. 10 nationally in three-point percentage.

Barcello’s efforts led the Cougars to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2015 and back-to-back AP Top 25 finishes. It’s only the second time in BYU men’s basketball history that the Cougars have finished in the Top 25 in two consecutive seasons. If BYU can finish in the Top 25 next season, it will be the first time in program history to do so in three consecutive seasons.

Barcello is No. 1 in the BYU record book in three different categories: career three-point percentage (48.2%), career effective field-goal percentage (61.5%) and single-game three-point makes without a miss (7). His 2.01 career assist/turnover ratio is No. 10 all-time.

Barcello’s 48.2% three-point shooting over the past two seasons is the best of any player over that span.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have AB back for another season,” said BYU head coach Mark Pope.” Cougar Nation has seen first-hand the absolute effort and intensity he brings day-in and day-out. The level at which he is able to compete is rare and so valued. He is a phenomenal basketball player and an even better human being, and we are so blessed to have his talents and leadership back for another season. One thing I know for sure: I’m going to sleep better tonight than I have for a while.”