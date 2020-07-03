Air Quality During July 4th Holiday

ABC4 News – Each year Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality monitors large spikes in fine particulate matter associated with fireworks on July 4th.

With many large public firework shows on hold due to the human health risks posed by COVID-19, regulators are anxious about an increase in front-porch fireworks.

During the pollution peaks associated with fireworks, young children, the elderly and sensitive individuals with compromised respiratory or cardiovascular systems can experience side effects from the poor air quality.

DEQ recommends that residents with heart or lung conditions avoid areas near firework shows. Instead, they should choose a safe viewing spot away from the explosions. Those particularly sensitive to poor air quality should stay indoors.