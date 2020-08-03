Air Force Veteran sees business opportunity during pandemic, bringing car services to you

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4 News) – A local Air Force Veteran is doing his part to ease the stress of regular auto maintenance during the pandemic.

Tyler Wacker is unlocking a new opportunity, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I bought this business from another veteran who just decided he was too busy to continue operating it,” said Wacker.

From one vet, to another.

“I’ve been in the Air Force Reserve for about 5 years now and been on a couple of deployments,” he said.

Black Gold Mobile Oil Service is laying out a new definition of car care. Wacker says he hopes to turn this, into a full time job.

“We can come service your vehicle at your home, work, office, or wherever you are at,” said Wacker.

Wacker says not only is the oil change service convenient, but he believes it is safer in the middle of a pandemic.

“It prevents them from having to wait in busy lobbies, coordinate rides to delivery their vehicles, and we always wipe down vehicles after our service, it really limits your exposure, and keeps you out of harms way, by just letting us come to you,” he said.

He says the service is available to anyone in Northern Utah, but the military, first responders, teachers, and seniors get discounted rates. And you’re not just paying for an oil change.

“We always complimentary check every other filter in the vehicle that’s available, we always check tire pressure to make sure everything is set right,” said Wacker.

Wacker says he hopes to bring convenience and safety to his customers, especially during COVID-19.

For more information on Black Gold Mobile Oil Service, you can go to their Facebook page.